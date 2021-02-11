Alix Page Flips New Single '25' In This Acoustic Clip

Alix Page has a freshness to her song, a sense of honesty that offers a pure form of connection.

Still only 19 years old, this SoCal native speaks eloquently in an unvarnished way, respecting truth over any form of artistic filter.

New single '25' is out now, penned by Alix Page herself, and produced by Brett Kramer of Half Alive.

There's a drifting nostalgia to the lyric, which combines with a neat, sunset feel - as if Alix is already beyond her current emotional situation.

"'25' is about reminiscing on a past relationship - going down the rabbit hole of wondering what could have been different and where you’ll both end up later in life," she says.

"I wrote it at a time where romanticising the future was the best way to escape everything I was feeling being stuck at home in quarantine. This one is definitely a favourite; in terms of writing and production, I don’t think I've ever been prouder of a song."

We're nabbed this neat acoustic clip, in which Alix strips the song down to its core, allowing her simple truths to emerge in a natural, organic way.

A breezy performance, you can check out '25' below.

Photo Credit: Dillon Matthew

- - -