Alicia Keys Shares Glitzy 'LALA (Unlocked)' Video

Alicia Keys has shared the glitzy video for her song 'LALA (Unlocked)'.

Out now, it's a soulful statement from the 15 time Grammy winning artist, boasting a feature from the irrepressible Swae Lee.

Debuted at the MTV VMAs with a radiant performance, it comes as Alicia preps her new intimate performance docuseries Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories.

'LALA (Unlocked)' looks to the future, and the visuals were steered by Sylvia M Zakhary and Sing J. Lee.

An elegant and 'luxe experience, the clip boasts a star-studded crowd, with Snoop Dogg, Lena Waith, Khalid, Swizz Beatz, Russell Westbrook, Gunna and more revelling in front of the cameras.

Tune in below, and check out an exclusive behind-the-scenes picture up top.

