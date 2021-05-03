Alice Pisano Returns With Bittersweet Single 'Seventeen'

Alice Pisano causes waves in 2018, with her breakout single 'Celebrate Life' followed by a full EP of the same name.

Effervescent songwriting, her lilting voice carried a huge degree of emotion, while the folk-hewn textures were tied to the organic.

New single 'Seventeen' marks her return, and it's tied to a drifting sense of nostalgia, as the pangs of youth recede.

Out now, it's a bittersweet moment of reflection, one that comes equipped with a beautiful new video.

Airing through Clash, there's a soft, Super 8 style to the shoot, and it perfectly matches her songwriting.

Regarding the video Alice says...

“This video is 100% DIY: my mum filmed it on my phone and I put the footage together and edited it. I used an app to add a super 8 effect to try and capture the feeling of nostalgia I felt when writing the song. My old bedroom at my parents’ house was the stage to all my teenage drama so it felt right to film the video there! The inspiration for this song came also from looking at old photos, so I included some of them in the footage.”

Tune in now.

