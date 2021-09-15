Alexa Rose Paints A Picture With 'Wild Peppermint'

Alexa Rose seems to conjure a unique sense of atmosphere within her songwriting.

New album 'Headwaters' is a bucolic taste of folk-hewn Americana, offering pastural scenes that touch upon the personal.

Out on September 17th, writing took place over a long period of time, with Alexa sinking deep into her feelings. New song 'Wild Peppermint' was actually the last song recorded for her new album, and written the week before sessions came to a close.

"I was feeling nostalgic and excited about the colder weather coming in," she recalls. "Growing up in the south, you don’t get a big snow very often, so it was always a thrill when it looked like we might get enough to get out of school. I used to check the NOAA website religiously with an old friend, our latest mix CD playing 'Snow Day' by Matt Pond PA."

"We’d get our hopes up just to have them crushed when those snow clouds turned to rain or just fizzled out. It felt personal because I really wanted that snow day, but there is nothing more indifferent than weather. Relationships are like weather in that way - when they shift or end, sometimes it's just the natural course of action."

"It’s good to remember that sometimes in the middle of any transition, and I’d say that’s the mission of the song. It’s all just weather, and years later, you look back and hopefully smile, understanding how it brought you to the next station."

Conjuring visions of cold fronts sweeping across American plains, 'Wild Peppermint' seems to rejoice in circumstances bringing people together.

The video makes real these imaginary landscapes, and its dappled tones point to the timeless feel of Alexa's own songwriting.

She comments: "The music video was filmed and produced at sunrise with absolutely no plan. Director John DuPre and I found a discarded arm chair on the side of the road and stumbled upon some beautiful scenery, including a herd of horses and some old school buses. It felt serendipitous and nostalgic, and seemed to reaffirm to us in the same way as the song that there’s a right time for everything."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: John Dupree

