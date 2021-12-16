Alewya Shares Striking 'Channel High' Video

Rising alt-soul force Alewya has shared the video for her song 'Channel High'.

The singer's outstanding new project 'Panther In Mode' is out now, matching striking production to superb vocal abilities.

Stretching neo-soul elements to their limit, Alewya seems to find fresh ways to look at classic tropes.

Venturing into the future, Alewya ends the year by working alongside Simon Lane on a new visualiser.

'Channel High' appears on her recent project, and the clip finds the artist manoeuvring through an abandoned industrial zone.

An urgent, defiant clip, the dystopian feel of 'Channel High' feels appropriate for this very strange winter...

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Chieska Fortune Smith

