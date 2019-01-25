Aldous Harding Shares Dream-Like 'Zoo Eyes' Video

Aldous Harding has shared her strange, surreal new video for 'Zoo Eyes'.

There's definitely an uncanny element to the New Zealand artist's work, where even within the most outwardly direct statements nothing is truly as it seems.

Recent album 'Designer' is a document Clash continually returns to, this endlessly complex yet hopelessly beautiful songwriting collection.

Returning to Europe for a full tour, Aldous Harding has shared the Martin Sagadin directed video for album highlight 'Zoo Eyes'.

Aldous stars in the clip, in which she takes on different identities in a curiously surreal way.

Tune in now.

Catch Aldous Harding at the following shows:

November

29 Birmingham O2 Institute 2

30 Manchester Academy 2

December

1 Edinburgh Summerhall (matinee)

1 Edinburgh Summerhall (evening) **SOLD OUT**

3 Dublin Vicar Street

4 Liverpool Arts Club

5 London Roundhouse

6 Southampton 1865

7 Bristol O2 Academy

