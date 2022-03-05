Aldous Harding Shares Cute 'Tick Tock' Animated Video

Aldous Harding has shared the animated video for 'Tick Tock'.

The song is taken from her new album 'Warm Chris', which Clash dubbed a "singular return" in our 9/10 review.

Pulled from the record, 'Tick Tock' gains a neat animated visualiser which transforms its narrative.

Aldous Harding steered the clip, working alongside animator and film-maker Chris McD.

Colourful, cute, and lackadaisical, 'Tick Tock' taps into an alternative side of Aldous Harding's psyche.

Tune in now.

'Warm Chris' is out now.

- - -