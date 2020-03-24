Alaina Castillo Drops 'no vuelvas a mirar atrás' Video

Pop's rising force Alaina Castillo has shared the full video for 'no vuelvas a mirar atrás'.

The single is the Spanish language take on 'pass you by', her storming new release.

The follow up to her viral smash 'just a boy', Alaina ups the energy still further no 'pass you by' / 'no vuelvas a mirar atrás'.

The video for her Spanish language juggernaut is now online, dripping in precocious colour and tender beauty.

It's a neat adjunct to the song itself, a personal moment of revealing poignancy from Alaina Castillo.

She comments:

“‘no vuelvas a mirar atrás’ is a song about forgiving and living in the moment. It’s a simple message that means a lot to whoever needs to hear it, so we did a video that has a simple beauty to it so the message of the song can continue to be heard”.

Tune in now.

