AJ Tracey Shares All-Star 'Summertime Shootout' Video

AJ Tracey has shared the party-starting video for his new single 'Summertime Shootout'.

The new single is taken from his hugely successful second album 'FLU GAME', a project that broadened his mic dexterity and produced a slew of bangers.

'Summertime Shootout' comes equipped with a deluxe video, one that offers a cross section of UK rap's MVPs.

The party takes place on a day of blazing sunshine at the fictional Tracey Manor, with AJ hosting a cookout alongside a slew of guests.

Watch out for blink-and-you'll-miss-em appearances from Unknown T, Headie One, SL, Big Zuu and more.

Tune in now.

