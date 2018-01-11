ADORE ADORE Tease Their New EP With 'Play U'

ADORE ADORE continually play with identity.

A duo with some creative ideas, they split their time between New York and Berlin, crafting alt-pop textures along the way.

Bold, vibrant queer pop that recalls NUXXE or London's very own Nimmo, their fashion-forward vision bleeds into the expert sound design.

ADORE ADORE's debut EP lands in October, released through influential Brooklyn tastemaker label 48k.

New single 'Play U' is out now, a coy release that emphasises their club inspirations while allowing that infectious songwriting to come to the fore.

A neat primer for their debut EP, it lands with a dazzling Sweatmother directed video that you can check out below.

