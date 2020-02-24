Adam Hender Offers Tender New Single 'I Don't Mind'

Adam Hender is a singer.

His voice is an instrument, one he's learned to master, but never quite control.

Soaring to different emotional climes, it allows his music to tackle different aspects of his own life.

With handful of tracks causing a stir online, Adam finishes his biggest ever UK tour this week, including an 1400 capacity home town show.

New single 'I Don't Mind' will soundtrack his trip, and it's a song about one-sided love, about that experience of unrequited devotion.

“‘I Don’t Mind’ is a song about loving someone so much, even though they don’t love you back,” Adam explains. “Being there for them even though they’re not there for you. It’s about wanting that person to be happy even if it’s not with you. Unconditional.”

Dominated by his breathtaking vocal, it's a measured, mature offering, one that will delight fans.

Tune in now.

