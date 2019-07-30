Adam 888 Links With Axxe On 'OCHO'

'OCHO' is a hybrid, the result of two completely distinct talents fusing their skills and ambitions.

Out now, the single pits Adam 888 against producer Axxe, this kind of ultra-infectious trop-pop banger.

It's not all surface, though, with the lyrics picking apart the hyper-capitalist model for youth culture, endlessly searching for meaning.

A bold gesture, it also feels incredibly natural, with 'OCHO' never once seeming forced.

The video picks up on this easy-going chemistry, the two playfully acting in front of the camera.

A superb single, you can check it out below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.