Active Bird Community Channel Slacker Rock Thrills On 'Sweaty Lake'

Active Bird Community have been playing together since they were 11 years old, a time when most kids are playing computer games and dreading the onset of puberty.

Sticking together, the band's slacker rock thrills have become the lens through which they view the world, a means of interpreting and expressing their thoughts and emotions.

It's all done with a cheeky wink and hearty nudge, however, and it's this innate character which makes them so beloved by those-in-the-know.

Supporting the likes of Cymbals Eat Guitars and We Were Promised Jetpacks on tour in the United States, the four-piece recently inked a deal with Barsuk.

There's a lot more to come, but we're able to share new guitar pop fizzer 'Sweaty Lake'.

Off piste and defiantly surreal, it somehow hangs together remarkably well, like a smash hit from an alternative dimension.

Expertly skewed and quietly infectious, 'Sweaty Lake' comes complete with some super visuals - tune in now.

Photo Credit: CJ Harvey

