Abhi The Nomad Seeks Out The Universal With 'Me No Evil'

Born in India, Abhi The Nomad has gone on to see the world.
Living in a total of eight countries before the age of 21, he soaked up the sights and sounds along the way, developing a potent voice in the process.
He began to see a universal thread running through his travels, with the ubiquitous nature of rap and hip-hop culture at work amongst the dispossessed peoples of the world.
A socially conscious rapper, his new album 'Modern Trash' is incoming, and it flits between golden age styles and a 21st century outlook, introducing a truly original streak as it develops.
New single 'Me No Evil' epitomises his style, with the easy-going flow matched against the depth of his lyricism.
The production leans back on his Indian heritage, while Abhi The Nomad pins this with some of his globe-trotting adventures.
Abhi The Nomad explains...
"'Me No Evil' is my ego dipped in the mind of a rambling drunk. A dreary yet catchy banger that speaks on alcoholism and the cycle of depression that surrounds many millennials."
"A melancholic guitar sample drives the track over distorted 808s and claps as I sing: My bedroom’s like a club to me, my shit banging, this bottle’s like a snub to me; noose to hang with..."
Tune in now.