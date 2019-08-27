Abhi The Nomad Seeks Out The Universal With 'Me No Evil'

Born in India, Abhi The Nomad has gone on to see the world.

Living in a total of eight countries before the age of 21, he soaked up the sights and sounds along the way, developing a potent voice in the process.

He began to see a universal thread running through his travels, with the ubiquitous nature of rap and hip-hop culture at work amongst the dispossessed peoples of the world.

A socially conscious rapper, his new album 'Modern Trash' is incoming, and it flits between golden age styles and a 21st century outlook, introducing a truly original streak as it develops.

New single 'Me No Evil' epitomises his style, with the easy-going flow matched against the depth of his lyricism.

The production leans back on his Indian heritage, while Abhi The Nomad pins this with some of his globe-trotting adventures.

Abhi The Nomad explains...

"'Me No Evil' is my ego dipped in the mind of a rambling drunk. A dreary yet catchy banger that speaks on alcoholism and the cycle of depression that surrounds many millennials."

"A melancholic guitar sample drives the track over distorted 808s and claps as I sing: My bedroom’s like a club to me, my shit banging, this bottle’s like a snub to me; noose to hang with..."

Tune in now.

