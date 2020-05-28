Aaron Smith's 'Brother' Is A Deeply Touching Work Of Art

Scottish songwriter Aaron Smith makes art that is true to him.

His work operates on an emotional level - sure, he's got a fine grasp of melody, but all that counts for nought if it doesn't move you.

New single 'Brother' is perhaps his finest statement yet, a profoundly touching song that emerges from a dark place.

Out now, it's a song that deals with addiction, mental health, and the need for connection, a beautifully etched portrait of a soul fraying at the edges.

"When I wrote 'Brother' I was in a bit of a dark place emotionally," he comments. "The song developed to be about battling addiction with a family member, and I slowly began to see myself go down that path as well. To know that there’s help out there is great if you are struggling."

Jack Durman at 1983 directs the video, and it seeks to portray the loneliness and isolation that many people feel at this time of year.

Christmas is a time for celebration, but for many people it simply drives home the alienation that feel on a daily basis.

To combat this, Aaron Smith has teamed up with CALM for the video - a service that aims to alleviate mental health issues in men, you can explore the charity's work in depth HERE.

Intended as a message for those in need, Aaron comments: "When we got the story for the music video I knew I wanted to put it out. We don’t need to live in the dark and there’s always a way out."

Tune in now.

