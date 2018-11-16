A$AP Rocky Drops New Cut 'Sundress'

A$AP Rocky has dropped new single 'Sundress' - tune in now.

The Harlem rapper has scorched a trail across 2018, and recently debuted a new song during his Camp Flog Gnaw set in Los Angeles earlier in the month.

New single 'Sundress' is online now, a trap burner that neatly follows on from his vastly successful full length 'TESTING'.

Frank Lebon directs the new clip, a startling vision of barbed colour and distorted effects that leads an immediate impact.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.