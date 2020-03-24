169 Drops New 'Millies' Visual

Highly rated UK artist 169 is one of the go-to men in forward-thinking beats.

A songwriter and producer of real depth, his 'SYNC' EP saw 169 emerged from the shadows.

Having produced Dave (and AJ Tracey's) absolute banger 'Thiago Silva', his own work is taking on some hype of its own.

'Millies' is out now, and it finds 169 leaning more towards R&B, allowing soulful vibrations to infiltrate his sound.

Working alongside rapper Jaiah, it's a potent offering from an artist who is only 22 years old.

Terry Paul directs the visuals, and it's a stylish midnight shoot in the city.

Tune in now.

