070 Shake Shares New Single 'Guilty Conscience'

Rising force 070 Shake has shared new single 'Guilty Conscience'.

The Kanye collaborator is rapidly becoming a force to be reckoned with, with new album 'Modus Vivendi' set to land later this month.

New single 'Guilty Conscience' is the sound of the future coming into being, the glossy production interlocking with a pin-point vocal.

She explains: “I just really go with how I feel in the moment, and then that’s where the writing comes from. It’s like an ongoing disperse of words when I feel something.”

Dave Hamelin supplies production, with 070 Shake taking the affair a little bit deeper.

She adds: “I want it to make a change in the world. The agenda is bigger than just music.”

Lauren Dunn directs the video, a cinematic clip that you can check out below.

'Modus Vivendi' is out on January 17th.

