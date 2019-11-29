ÄTNA Excel With New Single 'Come To Me'

ÄTNA is a two-piece project that excels on several different levels.

A multi-disciplinary arts project, they match opaque electronics to billowing pop textures.

Work on a full project - 'Made By Desire' - is ongoing, with the finished results set to be released shortly.

New single 'Come To Me' is out now, and it's a beautifully poised melodic object from the talented duo.

The full video is an immersive experience, ÄTNA working alongside NOUS FILM to construct the clip.

We've got first play, and it's a key entrance point into the creative realm that ÄTNA occupy.

Tune in now.

Order 'Made By Desire' HERE.

Photo Credit: Iga Drobisz

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.