Ásgeir Channels Western Film References In 'Pictures'

Icelandic songwriter Ásgeir has shared the beautiful video for new single 'Pictures'.

The Nordic artist's new album 'Bury The Moon' lands on February 7th, following solitary writing sessions in the Icelandic countryside.

Out next month, the LP is led by new single 'Pictures', offering further sign of Ásgeir's evocative lyrical talent.

He comments: “The lyrics paint pictures of daily life, from when we wake up and go to work and how our dreams come alive in the nighttime. It also depicts the importance of not thinking more of your country than other countries / or yourself over other people, and the importance of unity between people.”

The songwriter shot a full video for 'Pictures' with director Einar Egilsson, one that references classic Western films, while placing this in an Icelandic context.

"The director (Einar Egilsson) came up with this idea of doing something with references to old Western movies," says the songwriter. "We felt like the song was kind of split in half, the verses are melancholic and sad while the choruses are more hopeful and so the video expresses those conflicting emotions on the screen."

He continues: "The plot follows a man that is free for a while but is then captured by this sheriff character. The verses show the man when he has lost his freedom, but the choruses show him when he is free."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.