Track Of The Day 5/3: Jetta 'No Fire'

For Jetta, music is an essential form of expression.

The daughter of an a cappella singer and a sound engineer, she’s been immersed in music from the word go, and after starting out as a backupvocalist for the likes of for Paloma Faith and Cee Lo Green, it wasn’t long before she struck out with a voice of her own.

“Style to me is about expression,” Jetta said, at an exculsive performance for Clash Live at Metropolis Studios in association with Ellesse, of her track ‘No Fire’. “It’s an extension of the expression I feel I get from making music. Piecing things together, DIY.”

It’s an expression she can’t find anywhere but in the music. “Writing, producing and recording ’No Fire’ myself was really important,” she explained. “I find it a lot easier to actually do rather than say at times, and that’s something I’ve learned. It gives me the chance to express the things I can’t put into words alone. Everything needs to have that rush, that adrenaline.”

Of her song-writing process, she said: “I usually start with the music, because the music paints a picture and then kind of helps me to tell the story. And I just build from there.”

Inspired by a wide range of acts, from the XX – for their “beautiful guitars and incidental moments” – to seminal producer Timbaland – “He pays attention to all the little details” – Jetta’s own brand of electronic indie-pop folds in a rich tapestry of sounds. Most importantly is that uniquely soulful voice, all her own.

Check out the exclusive recording now...

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.