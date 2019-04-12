Track Of The Day 4/12 - Elderbrook

Elderbrook is a bit of a polymath.

A stellar songwriter and collaborator, he's also an emphatic producer, and a compelling live performer.

“What I like to think I do a bit differently is that I don’t set myself any limitations with different genres,” Elderbrook said on stage at a gig recently. “I try and just write whatever I feel like writing rather than trying to write within a specific genre.”

This approach can be felt throughout ‘Talking’, veering from cool club-ready vibes to warm soul. His brand of minimalist, pared back electronic is lent an organic, human element with heartfelt vocals and clever arrangements.

The track builds to something rich and smooth, to be enjoyed on the dancefloor or the living room. Check out our live recording of it now.

