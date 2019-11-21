Track Of The Day 26/11 - Indoor Pets

Indoor Pets aren’t afraid to turn their sugar-sweet pop punk up to 11.

The Kent four-piece (formally known as Get Inuit) are true to form on ‘Teriyaki’, from their fuzzed out debut album 'Be Content' released on Wichita Recordings in March.

The track’s breakneck drums, angular guitars and sulky, cutesy teen-style vocals make for 2:38 minutes of toe-tapping fun, while the band’s knowing self-awareness pierces through with a dose of ironic Britishness, breaking up what might otherwise be an all-American bubble-gum execution.

With cheeky lyrics like “Giving me a lecture on protein / Batting for the herbivore team / Maybe I've got ninety-nine problems / And you're going to Hell” their own brand of perky punk will brighten up the darkest November day.

Tune in to our exclusive live recording of ‘Teriyaki’ now…

