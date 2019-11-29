Track Of The Day 2/12 - El. Train

Brighton producer and DJ Luke Nyeke aka El. Train has a particular knack for effortlessly blending electronic sounds with influences from the US West Coast beats scene.

Working with the likes of Barney Artist, Javeon, Age Of L.U.N.A. and Pip Millett, his production shows off a depth of knowledge when it comes to hip-hop culture as well as an enthusiasm for (and ability in) breaking new ground.

With ‘Evolve’ - a version of which he recorded live for Clash earlier this year – El.Train layers up disco soul vibes with and breathless, shimmering harmonies and a glowing, funky bassline, creating something reminiscent of dancefloors past while looking to the future.

This year’s album 'Puzzles' finds him further broadening his solo artistry, complete with features from Kudu Blue, Miki Rose, Lord Apex, and more.

Tune in to our live version of ‘Evolve’ now...

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.