Track Of The Day 20/11 - Chikaya

Chikaya is an artist doing her own thing.

The alt-pop singer-songwriter makes a sort of space-aged R&B, something she calls “cosmic trap”.

‘Evolve’ is an extraterrestrial trip into pop, and our live recording of the track - at a Clash Live event earlier this year – adds an extra dimension to it, seriously showcasing Chikaya’s silky vocals layered over snaking synths, an almost grime melody mixed into a smooth R&B framework.

"I wanted to write a song about growing. Something positive. It's about making strides in life on a personal level, mentally and creatively,” she said of the track in an interview earlier this year.

“I feel now that at this time in life I'm surrounded by people who encourage that and carry that same view. It feels like a special time where we're striving to be the most honest versions of ourselves and that isn't something that can always happen overnight which is why I wanted to write a song that, when I'm singing it, I'm reminded that everything is evolving, it's all a process."

That evolution is happening fast. This year Chikaya featured on Tricky’s innovative compilation album ‘Test Of Time’, and she just released a third single, ‘New Wave’.

Tune into our exclusive live recording of ‘Evolve’ now.

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.