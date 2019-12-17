Track Of The Day 19/12 - Murkage Dave

To celebrate their transatlantic collaboration ‘Keep Up The Bad Work (Remix)’, East London’s Murkage Dave and Queens, NYC’s Lansky Jones joined Clash earlier in the year to record a live version of the track.

Best known for his work as a member of Queens collective World’s Fair, Jones opened the night with tracks from his solo album, ‘Dangerfield’, serving up a more dynamic take on the album tracks for the live arena and demonstrating his penchant for introspective storytelling, via a palette of gritty NYC rap.

Acoustic guitars and drums make for an unexpected but fresh pairing with the vocals, and Jones’ twang adding a harder edge to an otherwise vulnerable track.

Jones and Dave’s contrasting accents add texture, highlighting the meeting of London and New York - coming from UK and NYC, with love.

Tune in now.

