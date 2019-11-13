Track Of The Day 18/11 - The Slow Show

Manchester's The Slow Show deal in minimalist yet epic soundscapes.

'Hard To Hide' is a great example of their ability to meld these two scales: soaring wide while narrowing down into the minutae of the human experience.

Warm, glowing - yet almost melancholy - keys and driving percussion are joined by ethereal synths and harmonies, building to something dramatic, universal and wide in scope, while feeling deeply personal.

That sense of the personal comes straight from lead singer Rob Goodwin’s sincere, heartfelt vocal performance - his emotions (as well as his distinctly Northern accent) pushing through his baritone.

While unpicking the complexities of love and honesty (or lack of it) Goodwin is joined by regular collaborators Kesha Ellis and Manchester’s Halle Youth Choir, adding depth of tone and building a richer, more three dimensional soundscape.

“There’s a rare quality to Kesha’s voice,” Goodwin enthuses. “She isn’t a professional singer and she’s very shy. It makes for an extremely interesting sound. The lines Kesha sings are really important – she doesn’t sing too much, but when she does she gives a new perspective to the narrative.”

Check out that narrative now.

