Track Of The Day 17/12 - Sam Tompkins

Sam Tompkins is an artist who draws inspiration from "past feelings, and even the smallest things which were kind of secondary to me, from my friends, mum or dad's experiences," as he told Clash in an interview earlier this year.

This deeply personal approach to music - his 2019 EP is called ‘From My Sleeve To The World’, demonstrating how he uses music to bare his soul - has won him support from artists such as Elton John, Bastille, and Bebe Rexha.

As well as soul and R&B flavours, Sam’s musical inspiration is drawn from the further reaches of UK sounds, citing people like slowthai and Octavian as “doing bits” right now, as well as working with the likes of grime favourite Jaykae.

Hearing Sam’s sound in a live space just makes the personal connection he works hard to forge with his audience that much deeper.

This year he performed ‘Strangers’ as part of a Clash Live event, winning us over with woozy, wobbly guitar wavering between sweeping percussion and his soulful, souring vocal.

