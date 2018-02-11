Track Of The Day 02/11 - Beth Rowley

The haunting, crystalline vocals of Beth Rowley are unmistakable.

With her track ‘Brave Face’, the BRIT Award nominee melds her own brand of gospel infused rhythm and blues with echoes of Fleetwood Mac.

“It's crystal clear when I take your hand, you're body's saying what you never can And we're walking on a wire I'm no angel make no mistake, it's an illusion I don't like losing - I'm just putting on a brave face,” Rowley sings, painting a delicate picture.

It’s a picture that captivated us all at September’s Clash Live @ Metropolis. Check out the stunning visuals from Rowley’s performance to get a flavour of the evening.

Tune in now to hear why the audience was so enthralled.

- - -

Go behind the scenes on the recording process...

Photography: Tom Rowland

- - -

