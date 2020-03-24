Yves Tumor - Heaven To A Tortured Mind

There is always more to Yves Tumor than meets the eye. On his fifth studio album ‘Heaven To A Tortured Mind’, the earlier avant-garde pandemonium takes a back seat as he gets behind the wheel with co-producer Justin Raisen – two kindred spirits on a mission to revolutionise pop music – and pick up where they left off.

In essence, it’s a psychedelic soul record for the 21st century, a florid homage to labels like Stax, Cadet and Invictus with resplendent guitar solos, pulverising drum fills, and groovy brass sections bound to blow the roofs off the joints on their world tour.

It’s only when you leave the large, purple ‘Nostalgia’ neon sign behind that you see a different, and rather more personal, side to the album. Shards of painful memories punctuate ‘Asteroid Blues’, the lovers in ‘Folie Imposée’ are locked in a trauma bond (“Addicted to the torment / Our mouths wide open”) and ‘Hasdallen Lights’, where we are repeatedly asked: “What are you running from? / Tell me, what do you crave?”

It’s so heart-rending you could keep yourself wrapped inside its comfort for hours and not come out. To all those troubled minds and torn hearts clinging to the past, this is utterly heavenly.

8/10

Words: Eero Holi

