Will Joseph Cook - Something To Feel Good About

Will Joseph Cook is part of the young, moustache-clad, Telecaster-donning, inconceivably British-sounding, indie-rocker insurgence that has dominated the past few years of UK music. Need more evidence? Dear reader, go check out the likes of Rex Orange County and Declan McKenna.

The loquacious tone that defines ‘Something To Feel Good About’ is appropriately foreshadowed in the first lyric of opening track ‘Be Around Me’ - the simple, affection starter “hey, how was your day?”. What follows is a deeply likeable, super-dreamy, musical conversation with Joseph Cook’s friends and love interest, with the Kent-born singer swimming through different sub-genres of indie rock.

Will Joseph Cook’s second album is at its best when it nonchalantly backstrokes its way to victory by masterfully crafting chirpy, funky, and ridiculously catchy pop-rock tunes such as ‘DOWNDOWNDOWN!’ and the title track ‘Something To Feel Good About’.

The feel-good journey continues on ‘10X More Fun’. A track perfect for any indie kid’s incense-fuelled, post-lockdown gathering, complete with crowd-pleasing twangy basslines, dreamy falsetto vocals, and a chorus that would have even the coolest kid there busting out some Dad dance moves.

Towards the end of the album we see Will Joseph Cook stopping off at different points of the musical pool, taking time to rest against the edge and take a breather to observe the quieter, blissfully plucky and self-proclaimed “reflective[ly] hedonistic” scenery of songs like ‘Last Year’ and ‘21’.

Unfortunately, not all songs hit the mark, with the track ‘Driverless Cars’ acting as almost instantly forgettable filler. However, the inclusion of the alluringly perfect track ‘Wayside’ alone is enough to cement the talented singer-songwriter up there with the big boys in the Indie rock scene. Keep your eyes on this one.

7/10

Words: Mason Meyers

- - -

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.