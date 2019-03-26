White Denim - Side Effects

White Denim are relentless, both in their determination to keep putting out new material, and in their desire to create rampant rock ’n’ roll.

‘Side Effects’, the Austin outfit’s eight track long-play, follows on from where last year’s ‘Performance’ left off. There’s a continued persistence on stretching their instruments as far as possible, leading to a funky, jazz-infused collection of tracks that are both weird and wonderful.

This stretching and experimentation is testament to their jam-session roots and provides listeners with the unremitting, emphatic rush of a White Denim live show on recorded format.

However, whilst for the most part this jam-session approach results in captivating instrumentals and intriguing points of sonic experimentation, at times it can become rather muddled, confusing and drawn-out.

As a result, ‘Side Effects’ feels more like a collection of demos than a coherent album.

5/10

Words: Felix Rowe

