We Are Scientists - Huffy

Rejoice, for one of the world’s most underrated rock bands – California’s We Are Scientists – are back with their seventh full-length studio album ‘Huffy’!

Scheduled for an October 8th release, ‘Huffy’ is the band’s first album since 2018’s ‘Megaplex’ – a fantastic effort that saw the trio dip their toes in new waters and experiment with their sound. No pun intended.

Certainly, people will speculate, quite cynically, that anything We Are Scientists release these days will never quite reach the lofty heights of previous albums like ‘With Love and Squalor’, which is why it’s so refreshing to report: HAH, WRONG! - ‘Huffy’ is a genuine treat of an album in its own right, containing some of the band’s catchiest songs yet. Hell, lead single ‘Contact High’ is very possibly one of the best songs We Are Scientists have ever written, and they’re over 20 years in!

There isn’t a song across the album’s 34-minute runtime that you want to skip - ‘Huffy’ has more hooks than a champion boxer and packs the same amount of punch. All the key ingredients of a great We Are Scientists album are present: frontman Keith Murray’s lyricism is sincere and witty, Chris Cain’s basslines are groovy as always – especially on ‘I Cut My Own Hair’, a single released last summer during the height of the pandemic which thankfully found its way onto ‘Huffy’! – and Keith Carne’s drums are fabulously tiiiight.

Although ‘Huffy’ is nothing new in the We Are Scientists canon overall, everything that makes We Are Scientists so good at what they do is present and dialled in so well, it doesn’t even matter. You don’t always have to push the envelope to create something outstanding and ‘Huffy’ is a testament to that.

A true triumph in the ever-growing history of We Are Scientists – got half an hour to kill this October 8th? Let ‘Huffy’ be your great escape.

8/10

Words: R.A. Hagan

