Valby Rotary - Habits

Following a string of simultaneously heartbreaking and heart-warming releases, the Valby Rotary crew are back with something of a family inspired piece. 'Habits' see Tom VR, Louf and Jeigo linking up for a record that feels both different and familiar.

“I guess the idea came forward because I’ve moved back in with Louis”, says Tom. “Whenever we live in the same house we naturally collaborate a lot. The first time we lived together we decided to start Valby Rotary.”

“I feel as a label we’ve found our sound now. It’s warm and introspective and I feel this album reflects that.”

Tom’s ‘Last Ride’ provides a stirring entrance to the record. It maintains the emotional warmth that has become embedded in the label’s fabric; never quite getting out of third gear, but not having to, such is the infectious tranquillity of the piece. Louf’s ‘Avoid These Words’ enters the room quietly, it’s subtle, pitter pattering kicks and hauntingly entrancing R&B like vocals inciting a minimalistic groove.

Jeigo’s ‘Dark Arches’ follows, displaying an entirely different techno identity, yet maintaining such high levels of emotion that you may be forgiven for shedding a tear in the club. The record is reminiscent of DJ Seinfeld’s 'Time Spent Away From U', not in the sense of a lo-fi aesthetic, but in terms of genuine emotionality.

Electronic music, most of the time, does not have the luxury of lyrics to express a certain vulnerability. Here, the Valby Rotary crew are baring their souls for the world to see; each manipulated echo and tear jerking synth bringing you closer into an oddball, introverted world.

The highlight of the record comes in the form of Jeigo’s ‘JTD’, with it’s off kilter electro vibe. A contemplative masterpiece to be played as the sun comes up. On Habits, the Valby Rotary collective have wonderfully illustrated what they’re all about.

The label is full of oxymorons. They make you happy and sad, heartbroken and infatuated. It’s familiar and unfamiliar, as if you’re looking upon a distant sunset, but where there should be one blazing star there is two, and the ocean is filled with tears.

7/10

Words: Andrew Moore

- - -

<a href="http://valbyrotary.bandcamp.com/album/habits-3">Habits by Valby Rotary</a>

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.