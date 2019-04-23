Vagabon - Vagabon

Laetitia Tamko, better known under the moniker Vagabon, has released another indie-pop masterpiece - her second album ‘Vagabon’ is simply captivating from start to finish.

‘Full Moon In Gemini’ lures you in with its hypnotic backdrop and the illuminating vocals prohibit you from leaving until the very last minute. A voice as captivating as hers is rare, combine it with ultimate creative freedom and then it results in this truly gorgeous sound.

Tamko wants to be a voice for outcasts, people who are not bound by conventional standards but also to people who feel far from home or comfortable where they are at. Home isn’t a place but a state of mind, she explains: “I’m writing about wanting to feel safe and at home in my body and mind...”

Ever so full of metaphors “Women” in ‘Every Woman’ isn’t just an anthem for one gender but celebrates everyone who has ever felt marginalised by our society. “Cause we’re not afraid of the war we brought on,” has a deeper meaning it’s about all the people who’ve paved the way to be where we are right now but in Vagabon’s mind it’s a thank you letter to “the ones who’ve raised me, the women who look like me, the women that work in all of the genres of music that guided this album”.

Crying on your bedroom floor to dancing the night away, Vagabon’s music is versatile enough to encompass both while everything in between. ‘Flood’ and ‘Water Me Down’ can both be seen as a clarification of an anxious mind with different undertones of the emotional spectrum.

The 24 year old wrote, arranged and produced this album all by herself. The work of an immensely talented melodic mastermind, Laetitia Tamko's second album touches on the magical.

9/10

Words: Lauren deHollogne

- - -

- - -

