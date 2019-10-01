Two Door Cinema Club - False Alarm

‘False Alarm’ definitely falls into the pop spectrum more than anything, but that’s what makes it so captivating.

Exploring the realms of eccentric pop whilst infusing elements of disco, rock, funk and soul, Two Door Cinema Club have packed this record full of punchy production and anthemic melodies that’ll transport listeners to summer festivals from the comfort of their own bedrooms.

Tracks like ‘Satisfaction Guaranteed’ address our relationship with social media through striking synth-pop, successfully accomplishing what it says on the tin, whilst ’Think’ and ‘Already Gone’ contain all the ingredients needed for a fist-pumping stadium tour banger.

On this record, the three piece are as creative and alluring than ever before, and it solidifies the band’s place at the top of their game.

Through wide-eyed vulnerability and reflective song writing, ‘False Alarm’ is a game-changing record for the future of indie-rock.

9/10

Words: Nick Lowe

