On their first few albums, Twin Peaks had it all: dreamy guitar reverb, an ethereal aura, perfectly-timed drumming and swirling ambience - and punk rock influences when the moment called for it.

But while the band previously brought delightfully euphoric power-pop to the table, they now risk veering into blissed-out background music, best listened to while driving hours down a country road. Lyrically, ‘Lookout Low’ offers some stunningly deep moments, but feels somewhat monotone.

There are some great songs here - toe-tappers ‘Better Than Stoned’ and ‘Oh Mama’ both display a skilful mix of guitar interplay and well-timed percussion, as well as the breezy “Under a Smile”- but ultimately, ‘Lookout Low’ is just not their best work.

Tepid instrumentation, tired drumming, and melodic yet seemingly recycled guitar riffs all contribute to a rather sparse record - one that had extreme potential but just fell short when it came to creativity.

Rather than forging an exciting new path for Twin Peaks, ‘Lookout Low ‘ends up sounding a bit fatigued, plunging far deeper into indie-folk territory than feels natural for the band. It’s a slow burner - a passable Twin Peaks album that could, with time, become a great Twin Peaks album, but as of now, we haven’t quite gotten there yet.

7/10

Words: Valarie Magan

Dig it? Dig deeper: Wavves, Cloud Nothings, Captain Beefheart

