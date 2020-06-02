TV Priest - Uppers

TV Priest have made the most of their time during lockdown, transferring their energy from the mosh pits to the pulpit of political discourse in Britain, with their rapturous album ‘Uppers’. The blistering debut is a collection of delightfully pungent tracks, delivered in all their unashamed, reckless glory.

Standout track ‘This Island’ feels like the musical equivalent of a war cry, throwing us into a frantic dervish of crashing riffs and howling harmonies, a toothless smile and knowing nod to the irony of it all. A recurrence in the album is frontman Drinkwater’s often indistinguishable gargling making way for a fury of bouncing guitar, rolling drums and slurring harmonies, a sound that as the album progresses starts to feel slightly overdone.

Usually with music this brash there’s no room to dwell, no space between the notes for unwanted thoughts to creep in - this album is different, it forces you to look around and ask: is this as good as it gets?

6/10

Words: Josh Crowe

