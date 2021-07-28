What happens when your career in angst-laden indie rock gets interrupted by domestic bliss? On Mackenzie Scott’s fifth album as TORRES, ‘Thirstier’, the answer seems to be the assembling of career-best anthems with the pace and drama of a heist recruitment montage.

Singles ‘Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head’ and ‘Hug From A Dinosaur’ already announced something spectacular – the singer’s self-described “shameless Tim McGraw cheeseball hit” and “bringing my girlfriend lunch” masterpieces respectively – and the rest of the album occasionally matches those dizzying highs.

The title track certainly provides the record’s third moment of genius, a hymn to still desiring your partner after the new relationship energy has simmered down. Eleven years on from her debut, TORRES’ songwriting remains as infatuating as ever.

8/10

Words: Matthew Neale

