TOPS - I Feel Alive

Embarking on their fourth LP, TOPS have found their calling with their most crisp album to date. Packed with glistening melodies, squeaky clean vintage pop and yearning lyrics, the Montreal quartet are not holding back.

â€˜Direct Sunlightâ€™ is a shimmering opener making the most of Jane Penneyâ€™s warm vocals and their throwback sound. Title track â€˜I Feel Aliveâ€™ is pure sophisti-pop, blending charming retro textures with soft-rock grooves to a build a short but sweet follow up.

â€˜Pirouetteâ€™ takes full advantage of Penneyâ€™s hushed soprano showcasing what the band does best with tidy guitar hooks set against a colourful rhythmic beat. Although what starts off as a winning track is quickly undone by the songâ€™s sluggish melodies which string you along until you hit a semi-satisfying chorus.

â€˜Colder & Closerâ€™ quickly follows perking up the track list with a delightful dose of energetic synth married with dreamy vocals and playful lyrics. The album soon closes out with â€˜Too Muchâ€™; a delicate slow burn offering a gratifying end to a mixed album.

'I Feel Alive' is bursting with soaring pop melodies, 80s retro nostalgia and undeniably catchy guitar hooks, but itâ€™s a project which struggles to gain momentum. Beneath its whimsical summery palette, lurks a repetitive sound that dulls the vibrant texture the lineup promises. In short, itâ€™s an album thatâ€™s halfway there.

7/10

Words: Zoya Raza-Sheikh

- - -

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â