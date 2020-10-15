Tom Petty - Wildflowers & All The Rest

The much-anticipated posthumous release from Tom Petty is finally here. 'Wildflowers & All the Rest' is an expanded and reimagined version of one of Petty’s most seminal works; the critically acclaimed 1994 album 'Wildflowers'.

The album includes a remastered version of the original Wildflowers, as well as a second collection of songs that was intended for the original 1994 release and was subsequently cut down to the album we know and love today.

It was always Petty’s dream to revisit 'Wildflowers', his most confessional and emotional work to date. He had a vision to take it to the next level to revisit and subsequently release the previously abandoned tracks as a double album. Petty sadly died before he saw his dream become a reality, with his vision being realised by the rock star's bandmates and family.

Standout tracks include the recently released single ‘Leave Virginia Alone’, ‘Something Could Happen’, ‘Climb That Hill Blues’, an alternative take on ‘Hung Up And Overdue’ (which originally appeared on the soundtrack of ‘She’s The One’ as a four-strong collection), ‘Harry Green’, the tender ‘Confusion Wheel’ and the rousing ‘California’ – a homage to Petty’s love affair with the sunshine state.

Other versions of Wildflowers & All the Rest includes a stellar collection of rarities, live performances and solo home demos of which are the cherry on the cake in this intriguing collection which offers an amazing and intimate insight into how Petty undertook the process of song writing.

This impressive collection is a touching tribute to Petty’s enduring legacy and demonstrates his candour, artistry, and emotive storytelling. This is a real must have for any Tom Petty fan and paints an even more colourful picture of what has always been a masterpiece as well as unveiling an exciting treasure trove of musical gems which will inevitably become long-lasting Petty classics.

8/10

Words: Emma Harrison

- - -

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.