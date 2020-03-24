Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes - What Kinda Music

One of the UK’s most exciting drummers, Yussef Dayes, has collaborated with forward-thinking multi-instrumentalist and composer Tom Misch to release a pulsating new project.

Opening single ‘What Kinda Music’ is a slow-burning beginning, Yussef’s drums setting the tone while Misch creates an eerie mood with a reverb-heavy bassline that sits perfectly behind his vocals.

There’s a warmth from the guitar strings that echoes through following tracks ‘Nightmares’ and ‘Tidal’, while ‘Lift Off’ opens with a momentous build, its rise guided by a smooth leading bassline permeating the track. This highly effective combination of lead bass and drums nods to Mansur Brown's ‘Shiroi’.

Tom Misch’s vocals return towards later in the project for stunning standout ‘Last 100’. The piano chords brighten the mood whilst a raspy yet soft vocal line glides down, with quick-fire guitar peppered throughout, while album closer ‘Storm Before The Calm’ rounds off the mood with bittersweet nostalgia.

9/10

Words: Kofi Yeboah-Mensah

Dig it? Dig deeper: Mansur Brown, Kamaal Williams, Cleo Sol

