Tirzah - Devotion

Tirzah’s name is one we have become familiar with over the years, as her various EP releases have come through Greco-Roman. ‘Devotion’, however, sees a release through Domino. Although it feels overdue, the album captures and encompasses her distinctive musings of sparse soundscapes, looped break beats and confrontational emotive lyricism that lays all her truths bare.

‘Gladly’ weaves layered distortion putting you into a lucid daydream of longing, “I love to see the way you look at me.” While the commanding and repetitiveness of the keys on ‘Affection’ builds intensity, exposing all her insecurities without hesitation.

Taking inspiration from Al Green, Barry White and D’Angelo, produced with her long-term friend and collaborator Micachu, Tirzah manages to create a warped ‘90s R&B record with a soulful core and enough electronic dissonance for the modern age.

7/10

Words: Lois Browne

- - -

- - -

