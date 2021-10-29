Theon Cross - Intra-I

Whisper it, but Theon Cross might be one of the most adventurous spirits within the UK jazz community right now. A musician expanding the possibilities of his chosen instrument – the humble tuba – his 2019 debut album ‘Fyah’ was an exhilarating fusion of post-bop jazz and club culture hewn from the streets of London, and beyond.

‘Intra-I’ is very much in this lane, with single ‘We Go Again’ ramping up the temperature still further. Features from Remi Graves and Consensus stand out, but the fulcrum is Theon Cross and his inquisitive compositional sense. With ‘The Spiral’ acting as a key moment, a fusion of individual voice and collective endeavour, it’s clear that his journey has only just started.

8/10

Words: Robin Murray

- - -

- - -