The Vryll Society - Course Of The Satellite

The Vryll Society have played the long game and their debut album 'Course Of The Satellite' has been worth the wait.

The Liverpool based five piece have one of the best rhythm sections in the business. Drummers are an often overlooked part of the band but Ben Robinson’s paying elevates the songs to another level particularly when locking in with Lloyd Shearer’s inventive bass lines.

'Shadow Of A Wave' in particular puts this centre stage and allows them to show off their full potential. It’s very much a band album as it feels like a team effort by all five members and each getting their chance to shine.

There is an other worldly feel to the album and the band have been called space rock among many other things. In this there are echoes of other Liverpool bands such as the Coral but, make no mistake, the band have their own sound.

The layers of melody weave effortlessly together to create stunning soundscapes. Thought provoking and occasionally vulnerable lyrics are well thought out and delivered by frontman Mike Ellis with a clarity that allows them to deep into your consciousness effortlessly.

Taking their time means the album has a thoughtfulness and maturity about it that is often missing from debuts. It’s an album that will undoubtedly increase their ever growing fan base even more and delight the legions of fans who have been patiently waiting. The Vryll Society may be doing things their own way at their own pace but they are certainly going places.

7/10

Words: Ealsaid MacAlister

