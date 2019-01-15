The S.L.P. - The S.L.P.

Bands; they come, they go. That’s why being a solo artist is great. Especially if you’re already famous.

Milk that money making cow. Morrissey did it. Freddie did it. And it worked! But was it ever better than the stuff they did in their respective bands? Honestly, no. And now taking the solitary leap of faith is Sergio Lorenzo Pizzorno, otherwise known as the brainbox behind Kasabian, with his quite literally self-titled album 'The S.L.P.'.

The co-frontman has been goading fans with teaser tracks from the album since the beginning of the year, including the fierce banger ‘Favourites’ featuring an unusual cameo from the unblushing London rapper Little Simz.

Although this is a Serge solo venture, there is an innate ‘Kasabian-ness’ that just cannot be ignored. The album sounds like a culmination of things that have been before and wouldn’t seem outlandish if they were slipped into a Kasabian set.

‘Meanwhile… In Genova’, is a great opener — seriously. Triumphant strings dance above an absolutely filthy bassline. Once a choir is added to the mix, the game is over, the track becomes cinematic, almost a Bond theme... If James Bond was a bit more rock ‘n’ roll.

Despite sounding familiar, ‘(((trance)))’ and ‘Nobody Else’ are powerhouse tracks. The classic four-on-the-floor holds the album together simply, in spite of separate melodic pathways.

The penultimate track on the album, leaves it on a high is ‘The Youngest Gary’ with it’s fuzz laden guitar, anthemic potential and a saucy walking bassline.

‘THE S.L.P’ is rounded off in a spectacular circular motion with ‘Meanwhile… In The Silent Nowhere’. It is similar in many ways to the opening track, boasting grand strings and a delicious bassline although tainted with melancholia instead of glory — the song of the fallen hero.

‘THE S.L.P’ is safe. It’s the untainted evidence of a missed opportunity. Frankly, someone of Serge’s caliber could have plunged deeper into the void of sonic exploration. There’s always a next time.

6/10

Words: Megan Berridge

