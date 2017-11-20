The Orb - No Sounds Are Out Of Bounds

As the title suggests, The Orb’s fifteenth studio outing ‘No Sounds Are Out Of Bounds’ is a record protruding with a plethora of sonic highways.

From the pulsating rhythms of ‘Pillow Fight @ Shag Mountain’ to the hip-hop channelling ‘Wolfbane’, right back to superb and varied closer ‘Soul Planet’, The Orb want you to try everything.

While this ‘everything but the kitchen sink’ ethos doesn’t always hit, ‘No Sounds Are Out Of Bounds’s jovial attitude towards its own self-existence makes for an endearing listen that’ll no doubt flourish over time.

7/10

Words: Liam Egan

- - -

- - -

