The Lazy Eyes - Songbook

Amid endless political turmoil and an adolescence tainted by restriction, The Lazy Eyes emerge with a coming-of-age record drenched in wide-eyed optimism. Within their euphoric debut, the chaos of modern life is disintegrated through a distinctively Australian concoction of sun-soaked psychedelia.

An inherently Gen-Z take on psych-rock, ‘Songbook’ chooses to nudge the genre into the future, rather than imitate its past. Lead single ‘Fuzz Jam’ is a sprawling delight of colourful riffs propelled by an intense baseline, while the frantic energy of ‘Where’s My Brain’ draws subtle comparisons to King Gizzard and Post Animal. ‘Tangerine’ sees the full force of their experimentation, with fuzzed guitar, aerated vocals, and even glockenspiel, all anchored by animalistic drumming and the occasional sweet harmony.

Lyrically, it’s charmingly unsophisticated, with simple tales of making tea, sleeping late, and getting high accentuated by a cohesive sonic universe that expands on each listen. Steeped in nostalgia yet hopeful for the future, they depart on ‘Cheesy Love Song’, a woozy declaration of infatuation which carefully imparts innocent anecdotes of desire.

On ‘Songbook’ The Lazy Eyes are showing off, offering the full kaleidoscope of their insane talent. It’s an invitation into a dreamy utopia of their own invention - and you’ll want to stay.

9/10

Words: Laura Molloy

