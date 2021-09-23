The Lathums - How Beautiful Life Can Be

It’s been a long time coming, but the eagerly anticipated debut album from The Lathums is finally here. Taking influences from the Smiths, Artic Monkeys, The Coral and the likes of Patsy Cline, ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’ - a line offered up by frontman Alex’s mother - makes for a stunning debut for the Wigan indie four-piece.

Produced by James Skelly (The Coral) and Chris Taylor at Parr Street Studios ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be’ is a solid reflection of The Lathums’ intriguing rapid rise to fame over the last two years.

The four-piece formed in 2019 and is made up of front man and chief song writer Alex Moore, Ryan Durrans (drums), Jonny Cunliffe (bass) and Scott Concepcion (guitar) who met in college in Wigan as aspiring musicians.

‘I See Your Ghost’, one of the standout tracks of the album packs a punch with its surging bass line and demonstrates the energy and synergy generated by the band. ‘The Redemption Of Sonic Beauty’ is a soulful and wistful track that soars and builds ably helped by Concepcion’s skillful guitar playing and sounds like it could have been written by John Lennon. This is the best track of the album and effortlessly showcases Moore’s mature and accomplished songwriting skills.

‘Oh My Love’ is an uplifting acoustic guitar laden bop that talks of a desire to leave a dark place and to not hang on to negativity - ‘If you want to be happy, then happy you will be’. It’s almost like a letter to Moore’s younger self reminding himself that everything will be ok if you choose happiness.

With Johnny Marr-Esque riffs, life-affirming lyrics that have a sincerity, depth, and wisdom beyond their years, the Lathums are cementing themselves as one of the UK’s top bands.

8/10

Words: Emma Harrison

