The Blinders - Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath

As lockdown comes to an end, The Blinders make their eagerly-anticipated return on second album ‘Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath’.

Originally scheduled for release earlier this year, ‘Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath’ finally dropped a few days ago, tracklisting eleven pristine psych rock tunes.

Opening with ‘Something Wicked This Way Comes,’ this track oozes in bluesy riffs, and lazy vocal delivery - a sturdy launch for the album. Frontman Thomas Haywood’s echoing vocals linger in the air, swirling amongst mammoth instrumentals, there’s something about this track that makes you feel like you’re about to partake in a western duel and if that isn’t the most on brand thing for The Blinders then we don’t know what else is.

Dark and twisted follow up, ‘Forty Days & Forty Nights,’ punches assertive vocals and prominent bass plucks. This track repetitively talks about trying to escape something draining the life source out of Haywood. The colossal outbreak of the chorus is a reminder of what the group have to offer and makes the countdown for their 2021 UK tour feel somewhat bearable.

Politically minded ‘Lunatic (With a Loaded Gun),’ is a fiery anthem, a sonic ‘fuck you’ to the current state of the world. Throughout the last four months the world has felt like it has gone into complete chaos, and whilst this album was originally scheduled for release for the early months of this year, it goes without saying this track is still extremely relevant. Lyrics, “there are children in cages, on Monday’s front pages, this is no history book, this is no play.” Known for their unapologetic despise for the political and social justice system, ‘Lunatic (With a Loaded Gun),’ is a short post-punk outrage against it.

‘Interlude’ and its subtle piano work marks the almost-halfway-point, and it has a rich, classical sound. Haywood’s spoken word storytelling entices you, the atmosphere feels empty, but the visuals created in your head are luminous. Softly atmospheric, ‘Interlude’ breaks up ‘Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath’, as Haywood brings the narrative of this character to life.

Known for their boisterous, unforgettable live shows, ‘Fantasises Of A Stay At Home Psychopath’ doesn’t exude the same unmatchable energy as their debut ‘Columbia’. With that said, in the album we are welcomed with accelerating cuts, hard-hitting choruses and nonchalant acoustics.

‘Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath’ is an outspoken ode to the groups take on societies current state, and their own battles with mental health. Completing with acoustic, ‘In This Decade,’ this gentle track humbly wraps up the album with amiable lyrics and easy-going chord patterns. In just eleven tracks, The Blinders have further reinforced their reputation of being a force to be reckoned with.

7/10

Words: Laviea Thomas

